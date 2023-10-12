LAD emerge div champion

In the final, LAD defeated Chandrapur 28-10. Since the beginning LAD dominated the quarters and went on to win 12-4, 6-2, 4-2, 6-2. Thanks to Mitali Kohale (13) and Devika Thakre (7) for their match-winning performance. They were ably supported by Manjiri Padhye and Aasawati Raghorte who netted four each.

RESULT (final)

Nagpur City, LAD College, (Mitali Kohale 13, Devika Thakre 7, Manjiri Padhye 4, Aasawari Raghorte 4) bt Chandrapur (Mansvi Bonkar 2) 28-10 (12-4, 6-2, 4-2, 6-2).