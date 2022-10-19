LAD eves win basketball crown

Nagpur

LAD College women basketball team won the Inter-College Basketball Championship organised by RTMNU by beating Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management.

In the final they defeated Ramdeobaba 42-38 by four points. From the winning team, Vaidehi Bhagat and Bhagyashree Kolwadkar scored 19 and 10 points respectively. While from the opponent team Devashree Ambegaonkar scored 14 points but in vain.

In the semi-final LAD thrashed Dr.Ambedkar College 37-3 in a one-sided affair. In the other semifinal, Ramdeobaba women defeated YCCE. The LAD team displayed outstanding performance under the guidance of coach Arvind Garud, principal pooja Pathak, Dr. D.Titarmare and N Waghmare Sonkamble.

The winning team was represented by Rutuja Rotkar, Aditi Kulmate, Vaidehi Bhagat, Shivali Jaggi, Anuja Deshmukh, Bhagyashree Kolwadkar, Akanksha Kadu, Ruchika Shende and Smiksha Wankhede.