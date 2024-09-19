LICHFL cluster office inaugurated

The office was fornally opened by the regional manager of Western region Rashmi Singh in presence of ragional head of marketing R Sreepathi and cluster head, Nagpur Shyam Gowane.

The new office aims to cater to the growing demand for quick sanction and disbursement of home loans in Nagpur.

Rashmi Singh said, " LICHFL has been an integral part of Nagpur's financial landscape for over two decades. Our new cluster office will enable us to better serve out customers, providing faster loan processing disbursement. We are excited to contribute to the city's growth and development with a target of approximately Rs 1500 crores disbursement in the current financial year".