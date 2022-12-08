Lohit wins rapid chess title, Badole blitz

The championship was organised by Chess Association Nagpur in association with Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation and G.H.Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation. Muktanand Pendsey finished second in the both rapid and blitz Championship. Rushikesh Lohit and Muktanand Pendsey will represent Nagpur in the Rapid Championship and Shaunak and Muktanand will represent Nagpur District in the Maharashtra State Blitz Championship.

Secretary, Nagpur District Badminton Association and Vice President of Maharashtra Badminton Association Mangesh Kashikar was the chief guest who distributed the prizes. CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas, working president SS Soman, chief arbiter Amrish Joshi were present on the occasion.

