Makode appointed Maha badminton coach

Makode has been instrumental in shaping the careers of many upcoming players of the region is a qualified Badminton World Federation Level 1 coach. He is also one of the top coaches of Olympic Gold Quest. He was also coach of the Junior Indian Team which participated in Dutch & German Open. For this prestigious National Championships Maharashtra contingent consists of 25 players ( 12 boys and 13 girls) Local players Pranay Gadewar, Nishika Gokhe and Ridheema Sarpate shall be participating in Under-15 category. Pranay Gadewar and Nishika Gokhe will represent Maharashtra in the mixed doubles while Ridheema Sarpate and Nishika Gokhe will participate in the Under-15 doubles event. Siddharth Patil is the manager of the team and Himashu Godbole is assistant manager of the team.Kiran Makode has expressed special thanks to MBA president Arun Lakhani, secretary Shrikant Vad, NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar and SCM of LIC India Pranay Kumar.