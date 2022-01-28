Malvika quells Tanya's challenge, enters SF
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 28, 2022 06:25 PM2022-01-28T18:25:01+5:302022-01-28T18:25:01+5:30
Nagpur, Jan 28 In an exciting encounter, World No 67 quelled the challenge of budding Tanya Hemanth in three-game ...
Nagpur, Jan 28
In an exciting encounter, World No 67 quelled the challenge of budding Tanya Hemanth in three-game battle that was lasted for 58 minutes in Odisha Open Badminton Championship at Cuttack on Friday.After a long time, someone gave a tough fight to Malvika but ultimately the Nagpur shuttler emerged winner. Malvika won the first game 21-13. In the second game, her opponent made recovery and restored the parity by winning it 21-16. The decider was keenly contested at one stage Malvika was trailing 15-16 but then she took six consecutive points and sealed the match.
In the semi-final to be played on Saturday, Malvika will take on Unnati Hooda.Open in app