Malvika storms into US Open QF

Seventh seed Malvika beat Czech Republic's Tereza Svabikova in three games. Malvika had a shaky start as she lost the first game 15-21. However, then she regained her form and restored parity by winning second game 21-19. In the decider, Malvika had an upper hand over the rival and went on to win 21-14. Malvika will face a tough test against third seed Kristy Gilmour of Scotland.

Earlier in the round of 32 battle, Malvika defeated Estonia’s Kristin Kubba in straight games. Malvika started confidently

and took the first game 21-14. She kept the momentum going and did not give her Estonian opponent any chance

to take the lead in the second game. Malvika grew in confidence and took the second game 21-15 and the match in 34

minute