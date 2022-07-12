Man threatens to bury three-year-old girl alive, due to marital dispute

Nagpur: At the age of 23, she fell in love with him and got married against the wishes of her family. Her husband's black face came to the fore as she dreamed that the queen's world would flourish. The issue of her husband getting married not once but twice came to light and the mirror of her life's dreams was shattered. But the crisis did not stop there. Her husband is threatening to bury her three-year-old daughter alive and she is in a hurry to save her life.

This type of scripting of a film has taken place within the limits of Jaripatka police station. Rahul Balekar, a resident of Manishnagar, fell in love with a woman who was from Jaripatka. Both of them got married, but there was huge opposition from her house on the issue of caste. She valued her love more than her family and married him in 2017 at Koradi in the presence of some acquaintances.

A few days after the wedding, it was like her dream come true. But then she came across the fact that Rahul had been married twice before. She was heartbroken. She could not believe that she would get away with this. He would beat her whenever she asked him. In 2019, she gave birth to a daughter and for her future, she endured persecution and started living in his house. He used to beat her a lot by drinking alcohol. Finally, fed up with his persecution, she returned to her parents home in December 2021. Even after that, his troubles continued.

On July 11, he reached her in the morning and started cursing her. He threatened to kill the woman and her daughter. The woman was further shaken by his words, "I will bury my three-year-old daughter alive." She finally reached Jaripatka police station after seeing that the person on whom the life was waved was using the language of taking her own life. Police have registered five different cases against Rahul, including fraud.