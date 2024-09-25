Metro Railway enter final

In the 39th minute Avrin Turkey gave 1-0 lead to North Eastern Railway. After a change of ends, Ravi Das equalised the score for Metro Railway. In the 63rd minute, Fomdin Ali Mollah strck and put Metro Railway in the leading position. Then in the 79th minute Dipankar Rai netted fabulous goal and ensured 3-1 victory for Metro Railway. Roy was declared man-of-the-match. Senior DCM of Central Railway Aman Mittal was the chief guest.