Mini football national tourney from today

Nagpur, June 5

Vidarbha Mini Football Association under the auspices of the Indian Mini Football Association is organising 10th National Mini Football Championship in Under-14, Under-17, Under-19 and youth categories for the boys and girls from Sunday at RTM Nagpur University playground. Addressing media persons secretary of Vidarbha Mini Football Association Rajkumar Kaithwas said around 350 players from Maharashtra, Assam, Mumbai, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Purvanchal, Manipur, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Vidarbha are participating in the tournament. The players have been provided accommodation at MLA Hostel.

Director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur Universit Dr Sharad Suryavanshi will inaugurate the tournament. NMC sports officer Piyush Ambulkar will preside over the function at 4.30 p.m. on Monday.General secretary of Indian Mini Football AssociationWasiullah Khan, CEO of Superior Dream Sanjeev Garg and Manish Lanjewar will remain present on the occasion.

President of Vidarbha Mini Football AssociationAjay Hiwarkar, treasurer Priyanka Mahalle, Rajendra Soudagar, Anita Wahane, Rajesh Kaithwas, Ashish Dongore, Pravin Baradiya and others are working hard for the success of the tournament.