Mishra holds IM Kulkarni to a draw

Maharashtra's Mishra and Railway's Kulkarni settled to a draw after 48 moves. On the second board, FM Prasanna S defeated Aniket Biswas in just 29 moves. However on the third board, Pakash Ram outwitted Nihaan Pohane in a marahton 76 moves. City's Vivaan Saragoi downed Indrajeet Mahindrakar in 51 moves. Another city's budding player Dishank marathon Bajaj recorded victory over Shivam Yadav.

Results (round 4)

IM Kulkarni Vikramaditya (3.5) drew with Mishra Sanjeev (3.5); Aniket Narayan Biswas (3) lost to FM Prasannaa.S (4), Prakash Ram (4) bt Nihaan Pohane (3), Vivaan Vijay Saraogi (4) bt Mahindrakar Indrajeet (3), Saksham Singh (3) lost to Gaurav Sharma(4), Nirgun Keval (4) bt Shirodkar Aayush (3), Dishank Sachin Bajaj (4) bt Shivam Yadav (3), Arpan Das (3.5) bt Sawalakhe Jay (3)