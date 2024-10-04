Mitali, Abhimanyu, Chaitali, Samit, Kashish bag gold medals

The three-day meet is being organised by Nagpur District Athletics Championship under the auspices of Maharashtra State Athletics Association.

As expected Mitali Bhoyar bagged gold in 5000 m race clocking 18.24.29 seconds in Under-20 girls category. Radha Sharma (MP) and Neea Salame (Chhattisgarh) finished second and third respectively.

In the Under-18 boys category, Abhimanyu Khushwaha won gold in shot put with (16.84 mt). Krishna Korede (Maharashtra) and Kundan Kumar Gurjar (Rajasthan) won silver and bronze medals respectivley.

In the afternoon session in Under-20 boys category, Nagpur's Samit Tong won gold medal in 1500 m race clocking 4.08-24 seconds. Chhatisgarh's Ashutosh Tiwari and Gujarat's Amit Jagdamba finished second and third respectively.

In the same category, Chaitali Borekar won gold in 1500 m race. She clocked 4.51.26 seconds. She was followed by Radhika Sharma (MP) and Anjali Meena (Rajasthan) achieved second and third places respectively.

Kashish Bhagat who was the centre of attraction in Under-18 girls 400 m race won gold medal clocking 58.26 seconds. Taniya Kevat of Chhattisgarh and Priyanka of Rajasthan followed her for the second and third places respectively.

Earlier Commonwealth silver medalist Ritesh Anand inaugurated the meet. International marathon runner Prajakta Godbole and national medal winner Neha Dabale hoisted the flag. RTMNU senate member Dr Sanjay Choudhary was the chief guest on the occasion. MAAA general secretary Satish Uchil, orgnaising committee chairman Shekhar Suryawanshi, Dr Dhananjay Welukar, NDAA president Gurudeo Nagrale, chairman Umesh Naidu also shared the dais. NDAA secretary Dr Sharad Suryawanshi conducted the proceedings while Ramchandra Wani proposed a vote of thanks.