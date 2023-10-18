Mitansh shines in swimming contest
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 18, 2023 08:00 PM 2023-10-18T20:00:02+5:30 2023-10-18T20:00:02+5:30
In this inter-school event, Mitansh bagged the second position in 100 metres backstroke and third position ...
In this inter-school event, Mitansh bagged the second position in 100 metres backstroke and third position in 50 metre freestyle in the under 12 category. He won medals and certificate for his efforts, Roshan Choudhary, Rashmi Bais and Kushal Balbudhe coached him.Open in app