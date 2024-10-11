MKM Premier Kho Kho League from Nov 8

The players will be selected through auction after the trials on October 27.

The players will get track suit, T-shirt, short and shoes from the team owners. The matches will be played on kho kho mats in the evening session.

The winner, runners and third place holders will get attractive trophies and prizes. Apart from it, there will be individual prizes for best defender, best attacker and all-founder.

Former national players Ashpaq Sheikh, Prashant Khalatkar, Manohar Dixit, Rajesh Tumsare, Sudhir Chitnis and Chandrakant Asole are the team mentors whereas Bhushan Dahasahastra, Yogesh Ghugguskar, Manoj Gotekar, Nitesh Pardhe, Pankaj Karpe, Sourach Dube will be the coaches and they will be assisted by Chetan Donadkar, Vansh Shende, Pravin Wahale, Chetan Uikey, Prem Rakhade and Yash Wankhede. Akar School of Nursing will provide medical services during the tournament.

Joint secretary of MKM Dr Sanjay Choudhary, Sachin Deshmukh, Atul Kulkarni, Samir Lohi and others were present at the press conference.