MP halt Vidarbha's winning streak

In their fourth league match, Vidarbha suffered a seven-wicket defeat. Batting first after winning the toss Vidarbha scored 201 for 7 in 50 overs. After the departure of opener Niharika (10), Aarohi Bombode (5,1 90b, 7x4) and the centurion of the last match Sayali Shinde (46, 93b, 2x4) played sensibly. Rotating the strike and punishing the poor deliveries they made 82 run partnership for the second wicket. That was the only major partnership as other batsmen failed to capitalised on it. Ashwini Deshmukh (31, 44b, 2x4) and Shraddha Nabira (19) got the start but failed to convert into big knock.

For Madhya Pradesh, Vaishnavi Sharma (3 for 31) was the most successful bowlers.

In reply, Madhya Pradesh achieved the target losing just three wickets in 45.2 overs. Opener Kanishka Thakur (119 b, 131b, 14x4) played match-winning unbeaten century knock. She was well supported by Ayushi Shukla (34) and Suhani Sharma (23).

After playing four matches, Vidarbha are in second position in group D with 12 points. Madhya Pradesh are on top with 16. Maharashtra too have 12 points to their credit. Therefore Vidarbha's last match against Maharashtra is important.

Brief scores

Vidarbha: 201 for 7 in 50 overs (Aarohi Bambode 51, Sayali shinde 46, Ashwini Deshmukh 31, Vaishnavi Sharma 3 for 31)

Madhya Pradesh: 202 for 3 in 45.2 overs (Kaniskha Thakur 119, Ayushi Shukla 34, Suhani Sharma 23, Siddhi Nerkar 2 for 40)

Result: Madhya Pradesh won by seven wickets