Mradul Yadav stood first in the Under -15 boys group whereas Tejasvi Bhosale won the Under-15 girls Title. Mayank Hedau reigned supreme in Under-13 boys group whereas the girls Under-13 title went to Vidhi Mishrikotkar. Under-11 boys group was won by Yuval Sunil Mohurle while Vritika Krushna Game won the Under-11 girls group title. Siddharth Madhur Bang annexed the boys Under-9 title whereas the girls Under-9 title went to Yashika Musale. In the Under-7 group, Swaraj Mishra reigned supreme while Swara Rahul Gandhi won the Under-7 girls title.

In all 168 players participated in the Chess Festival. The tournament was played in rapid format.

Advocate of Nagpur Adv Uday Gosavi was the chief guest who distributed the prizes. S S Soman conducted the programme and proposed a vote of thanks. Bhushan Shriwas, secretary of Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation and chief arbiter Amrish Joshi were prominently present on the occasion.

Attractive trophies were distributed in each group separately for boys and girls. The School prize went to Sandipani School. The tournament was smoothly conducted by chief arbiter Amrish Joshi with assistance from SNA Amit Tembhurne, SNA Swati Kumbhalkar, Prathamesh Machave, Amit Bhongare and Shyam Agrawal.

Winners (top 5)

U-15 boys: Mradul Yadav, Sai Sharma, Himanshu Gupta, Spandan Chore and Om Chourasia

U-15 girls: Tejaswi Bhosle, Siya Jambhulkar Yashashwi Bhosle, Shananya Shelkar and Dhriti Deshbhratar

U-13 boys: Mayank Hedau, Ved Ghodmare, Sparsh Kumbhalkar, Paresh Shah, andAmitav Ramteke

U-13 girls: Vidhi Mishrikotkar, Lakshita Rathod, Aparneeta Jagtap, Bhakti Titarmare and Riddhi Agrawal

Mradul, Tejasvi, Mayank, Vidhi triumph

U-11 boys: Yuvak Mohurle, Sai Tarekar, Apratim Yadav, Mohak Bhagchandani and Rivaan Roy

U-11 girls: Vritika Game, Divyanshi Khandelwal, Tanishka bhafadwaj, Simran Tijare, Siddhi Bagdia

U-9 boys: Siddharth Bang, Rishaan Bhartia, Yash Benodekar, Vihaan Deshmukh, Vansh Bhutada

U-9 girls: Yashika Musale, Anushka Deshpande, Nrutya Gurve, Aishvi Upganlawar, Khyati Kharabe

U-7 boys: Swaraj Mishra, Arnav Kunchalwar, Mrudul Tijare, Sanskar JAmbhulkar, Shaurya Bagdia

U-7 girls: Swara Gandhi, Vishwaja Deshmukh, Yashasvi Barwe, Swara Borkhade, Swara Gurve.