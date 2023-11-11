MRCC storm into final, Chavna hits ton

Indian Gymkhana made short work of All India Reporter (AIR) in the other semifinal on Saturday, winning by nine wickets.

Nayan Chavan was the star of MRCC’s victory, having led the way with a blazing 148 off 136 balls (4x13, 6x4) as his team posted 304/4 in their allotted 50 overs. Navniketan batsmen, however, refused to throw in the towel and kept pushing for victory with Akshay Wadkar anchoring the chase with a brilliant unbeaten 97. Unfortunately, Wadkar lacked support as Navniketan’s tail failed to wag and they ended up short.

BRIEF SCORES

At VCA Civil Lines Ground

All India Reporter 94 all out in 37 overs (Nachiket Parande 3/29, Harsh Dubey 3/10) Indian Gymkhana 97/1 in 16.1 overs (Neel Athaley 30 not out, Mohit Kale 50 not out)

Result: Indian Gymkhana won by 9 wkts

At Shree Binzani Cricket Club Ground

Medical Representatives Cricket Club 304/4 in 50 overs (Siddhesh Wath 49, Nayan Chavan 148, Pawan Parnate 82)

Navniketan Cricket Club 297 all out in 49.3 overs (Avesh Shaikh 38, Faiz Sheikh 60, Akshay Wadkar 97 not out, Parth Kohli 47; Aditya Thakare 3/42, Mohit Raut 4/57)

Result: Medical Representatives Cricket Club won by 7 runs