MSDCA drub Reshimbagh by 150 runs, Mayur shines

Batting first MSDCA scored a huge total of 204 for 7 in 25 overs. Openers Manav Walode (61, 50b, 10x4, 1x6) and Mayur Sharma (55, 45b, 10x4,) were the main scorers.

For Reshimbagh, Sanshrutya Kalaskar (2 for 32) was the main wicket taker.

In reply, Reshimbagh were bowled out for a poor total of 20.5 overs. Only Mayank Raju (13) and Varun Band (10) managed to cross the double digit. For MSDCA, Mayur Sharma claimed two wickets while Lavkesh Yadav and Ronit Rathi were chipped in with one each.