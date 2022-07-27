MSWA election: HC grants relief to Maruti Shinde

Nagpur, July 27

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court granted relief to the candidate Maruti Shinde whose nomination paper was rejected in the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association (MSWA) elections.

The court directed the election officer that Shinde should be allowed to remove minor errors in the nomination papers. Also, the election officer was directed to give opportunity to other candidates whose nomination papers were rejected to remove minor errors and accordingly asked to make necessary changes in the election programme. Shinde's nomination paper was rejected on the ground that the serial number of the proposer and the seconder were not mentioned in the voter list. Therefore he approached the High Court. The case was heard before Justices Atul Chandurkar and Urmila Joshi.