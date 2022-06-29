Mukherji inching closer to title

Nagpur, June 29

Rupam Mukherji of West Bengal is inching closer to title with 8.5f points to his credit at the end of ninth round of the G.H.Raisoni Chess Classical FIDE Rating Chess Tournament currently in progress at G.H.Raisoni Institute of Engineering, Wadi Hingna Road, Nagpur.

The tournament is organised by GH Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation in association with Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation and recognized by the Chess Association Nagpur, Maharashtra Chess Association, All India Chess Federation and FIDE.

IM Anwesh Upadhyaya and Mandar Lad shared the second spot with 7.5 points to their credit.

On the top board, former Under 9- National Champion Jay Sawalakhe of Nagpur gave a tough fight to overnight leader Rupam who replied with Owen Defense to the King pawn opening of Jay. Rupam equalised in the opening itself and carved out a win after 53 moves. The game between Indrajit Mahindrakar and IM Anwesh Upadhyay ended in a draw after 56 moves. The game was Vienna Opening with both players refraining from taking risk to draw the game.

Shri Pramodraj Moree, International Arbiter along with his team of Arbiters consisting of Dy Arbiters Ajinkya Pingle and Pravin Thakare and Arbiters Shubham Soni, Amit Tembhurne, Swati Kumbhalkar, Prayas Ambade and Shishir Indurkar are working for smooth conduction of the event.

The prize distribution function will be held at 3.30 pm on June 30. Prizes will be be distributed at the hands of MPCC general secretary Girish Pandav, CAN president Adv. Nishant Gandhi and the director of Global Education Aditya Bhandari,