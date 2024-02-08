Mumbai's Heritage Drinking Water Fountains in Sorry State Due to Neglect, Heritage Cell to Take Action

Mumbai: Though the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is protecting the old drinking water fountains (also called as Pyaavs, Pyayu, or Panpois), the issue of cleanliness, poor condition, and encroachment of these structures set up by social organizations and public representatives in Mumbai city and suburbs has always been a problem. These water fountains, located near bus stops, railway stations, and markets have been crucial in quenching the thirst of passersby. However, when it comes to their maintenance, these structures are severely neglected. However, in the coming days, the civic body's building preservation department will preserve these water bodies.

As summer sets in, many people turn their feet to see water fountains built by social organisations. In the BMC's budget for 2024-25, 25 Pyayus will be protected by the heritage cell. Philanthropists and organizations of various communities like Parsis, Gujaratis, Jains, Marwaris, Marathis, etc. built these water fountains at various places.

29 drinking water fountains Under the jurisdiction of the Municipality

In 2016, the Devidas Prabhudas Kothari panpoi in front of the GPO at Boribunder was repaired. In the next phase, the drinking water fountains of Kalachowkies such as Anand Vitthal Koli, and Sir Kawasji Jehangir will be developed.

Many of the water bodies are 80 to 100 years old. Its beauty will be preserved by preserving the architectural style of the old times. Information on when the water fountain was built and the importance of the water will be highlighted. In the new system, tanks will have to be constructed to store water. The Panpois will be given QR codes. - Rahul Chemburkar, architect

Regrettable State of Private Drinking Water Fountains

Some water fountains are being run in Mumbai through funds from social organisations or public representatives. But they are also outdated. The civic body supplies water to these water bodies and charges a fee for it. The cleaning, maintenance, and repair of water bodies are done by social organizations. It is also monitored by the concerned department of the civic body. However, if they are not operated and maintained properly, they are inspected and closed.

More than 100 water bodies:

According to experts, there were more than 100 drinking water fountains in the Colaba-Sion belt in Mumbai at one time. Many of these water bodies have been destroyed in Mumbai's growing development, while some have been neglected and are in poor condition and are awaiting repair.