Murder of youth on having an immoral relationship with accused's wife

Nagpur: The accused killed a youth on suspicion of having an immoral relationship with his wife. The incident took place on Monday morning at Bababuddhanagar in Panchpaoli police station. This incident which took place on the street in broad daylight created fear amongst the citizens.

Police have arrested the accused. The accused has been identified as Dixit Bhagwan Janbandhu (age 38), while the deceased has been identified as Asif Ahmed Khan (32). Dixit and Asif live in the same residence. Dixit drives a Maxi, while Asif is a janitor at school. Dixit suspected Asif of having an immoral relationship with his wife. This leads to enmity between the two for many days. The dispute between them had increased for a year. Dixit attacked and injured Asif. On Asif's complaint, the Panchpaoli police had also registered a case against Dixit. It is said that Dixit was angry because the Panchpaoli police did not take concrete action.

Afraid of Dixit, Asif was prepared to settle their differences; But Dixit was eager for revenge. At 10 am on Monday, Asif came near Dixit's house and started abusing him. Hearing that, Dixit came there. There was an argument between the two. Dixit beat Asif. He killed Asif by crushing his head with a stone. At the time of the incident, there was traffic in the locality. After the incident of murder, an atmosphere of terror was created among the citizens. Panchpaoli police took Asif's body to the medical center. Police searched and arrested Dixit. Dixit said that he killed his wife because he suspected that he was having an immoral relationship. Police are probing the role of Dixit's wife and other accomplices.

Three cases have been registered against Dixit including theft, assault, and threatening. This incident would have been avoided if the police had taken Dixit's earlier attack on Asif seriously. The area of ​​Pachpavali Thane has always been infamous due to murder incidents. Old Thanedars and senior officials have suffered the consequences. However, one is surprised by the police's lack of seriousness.