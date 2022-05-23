Nabeel, Nehal bag badminton crowns

Nagpur, May 23

Top seed Nabeel Ahmed won the men’s title while number one seed in women’s category Nehal Gosavi bagged the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav badminton singles crown on Sunday.

In the final, Nabeel defeated Gaurav Rege 22-20, 15-21, 21-10 in the final after he was stretched by Gandhar Nawale 16-21, 21-14, 21-12 in the semi-finals In the wonen's final, Nehal was given a touth fight by Ananya Durugkar in the first game but the eventual winner just ran away in the second to post a 22-20, 21-12 win.

Other resuts

MD: Hriday Deshmukh and Nabeel bt Gaurav Mithe and Sudhanshu Bhure 21-17, 21-17. WD: Ananya Durugkar and Nehal Gosavi bt Aditi Sadhankar and Sophia Simon 21-13, 21-12. BS U13: Aditya Yaul bt Sairaj Nayse 21- 12, 21-17. GS U13: Fizza Akbani bt Grishma Kaishalwar 21-12, 21-4. GD U13: Fizza and Harshal Choudhary bt Grishma and Yukti Shende 21-15, 21-18. BS U15: Pranay Gadewar bt Sparsh Kawale 21-11, 21- 7. GS U15: Nishika Gokhe bt Ridheema Sarpate 21-16, 21-13. BD U15: Sparsh and Sriram Rao bt Rigved Nimkar and Sairaj 17-21, 21-18, 23-21. GD U15: Ridheema and Shourya Madavi bt Mrunal Potdar and Niral Wankhede 21-9, 21-14. BS U17: Ameya Naktode bt Pranay Gadewar 20-22, 21-15, 21- 10. GS U17: Krisha Soni bt Pinak Rokde 21-15, 21-10. GD U17: Krisha and Pinak bt Aditi Dhamankar and Nishika Gokhe 21-17, 21-10. BS U10: Avinash Khiratkar bt Vihan Nimkar 21- 15, 8-21, 21-17. GS U10: Anudhya Satpute bt Dhriti Mehta 21-17, 19-21, 21-19.