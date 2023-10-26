Naganni, Anmar shine in Indian Olympiad victory

Nagpur, Sept 24

Riding on the brace each by Ibrahim Nagani and Anmar,Indian Olympiad School blanked School of Scholars 4-0 in the YMCA Under-16 Football Tournament at rural police ground on Saturday. Nagani found the net in the 21st and 30th minutes whereas Anmar struck in the 23rd and 28th minutes.

St. Vincent Pallotti School, Kamptee defeated Modern School, Koradi 5 - 2 in the tie-breaker as the score was equalised 2-2 during the regulation time.For Pallotti, Ubaid Khan (5th min) and Mohd. Safwan Khan (14th) scored one goal each during the regulation time. For Modern School, Koradi (Mohd. Saad 18th min & Manthan Raut 22nd) were the goal scorers.

In tie-breaker, for Pallotti Faiz Ahmed, Ubaid Khan and Muzammil Ahmed scored one goal each and for modern, all three players Parth Girdhar, Mohd. Saad and Siddharth Mangrulkar missed the chances.

Riding on Sarim Farooqui's all-important goal, Delhi Public School, Mihan defeated Narayana Vidyalayam, Koradi 1-0. In another match, Qidwai High School defeated Khubchand Bajaj High School 3-0. Thanks to Zaidulla Khan (2nd min), Faiyaaz Altamaish (3rd min) and Mohd. Arsalaan (18th min) who scored one goal each. Shri Guru Harkishan Public School defeated Orchid 3-0.

Monday's fixtures:Bishop Cotton School, State V/S Chanda Devi Saraf High School at 9 am; BVM, Shrikrishna Nagar V/S Army Public School at 9:30 am; St. John’s High School V/S St. Paul’s School, Hudkeshwar at 10:15 am; Marie Poussepin’s Academy V/S St. Michael High School — 10:45 am St. Joseph’s Convent, Fetri V/S Delhi Public School, Lava at 11:15 am; Achiever’s School, Wardha Road V/S St. Xavier’s School, Hingna at 12 noon.