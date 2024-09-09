Nagpur Accident: Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s Son Sanket's Audi Hits Several Vehicles in Ramdaspeth, 2 Arrested

A luxury Audi owned by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s son, Sanket Bawankule, was involved in a multiple-vehicle collision early Monday morning in Nagpur’s Ramdaspeth area. Two people, including the car's driver, have been arrested.

According to the Sitabuldi police, the incident began around 1 a.m. when the Audi first collided with a vehicle owned by Jitendra Sonkamble. The car then struck a moped, injuring two youths. The Audi continued hitting more vehicles while moving towards Mankapur, eventually crashing into a Polo car at a T-point. Occupants of the Polo car pursued the Audi and stopped it near Mankapur bridge. Sanket Bawankule and two others fled the scene, but driver Arjun Hawre and another occupant, Ronit Chittamwar, were apprehended by the Polo car’s occupants.

Hawre and Chittamwar were taken to Tehsil police station and later transferred to Sitabuldi police for further investigation. The Audi occupants were reportedly returning from a beer bar in Dharampeth at the time of the accident, though no information has been provided regarding their sobriety.

A case of rash driving and other offenses was filed based on Sonkamble’s complaint. Hawre and Chittamwar have been released on bail. The investigation is ongoing.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed the Audi was registered in his son’s name and called for a thorough and impartial police investigation. “The police should investigate the accident without bias. Those found guilty should face appropriate charges. I have not influenced any police official. The law must be equal for all,” Bawankule said.

Shiv Sena - Uddhav Babasaheb Thackeray (UBT faction) leader Sushma Andhare has also accused BJP leader and state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, claiming the Audi involved in the accident belongs to Bawankule's son. "On Sunday night, an expensive electronic Audi blew up several cars in Nagpur's Ramdaspeth. The driver, Who is in a middle-of-the-road condition, is said to be Sanket Bawankule.Surprisingly, the Regional Transport Office released the vehicle without noting its number. Is the law different for @cbawankule?" she wrote in Marathi on X.