Nagpur athletes bags six gold medals

The gold medal winners include Kashish Bhagat, Abhimanyu Khushwaha, Janhavi Hirudkar, Harshal Joge, Samit Tong and Chaitali Borekar. Those who bagged silver include Bhuvneshwari Masram and Prajwal Dharne. Ayesha Naseem and Sanyogita Misar.

In the Under-18 girls 400 m event, Kashish Bhagat of Mahatma Gandhi English Medium High School won gold medal. In the same age category, Janhavi Hirudkar of Hindu Mulinchi Shala won gold in 1000 m race. In 100 m hurdles, Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal athlete Sanyogita Misar bagged bronze medal.

In the under-20 girls discus throw , Ayesha Nasim of BKCP Kanhan won bronze medal.

In the Under-20 girls 400 m hurdles, Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal athlete Bhuvneshwari Masram won silver medal. Chaitali Borekar of Track Star Athletics Club secured gold medal in 1500 m race. In 3000 m steeple chase event, Anjali Madavi won bronze medal.

In the Under-18 boys category Abhimanyu Khushwaha of Khel foundation won gold in shot put event. In the same age category Harshal Joge of Om Sai Sporting Club won silver in 100 m rac.e

In Under-20 boys category, Prajwal Dharne of Rising Sprinters won silver in 400 m race. Samit Tong who is district team captain won gold medal in 1500 m race.

The officials of Nagpur District Athletics Association have congratulated the athletes for their outstanding performance.