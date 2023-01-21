Nagpur 'B' women basketball champ

In the final Nagpur-B defeated Nagpur-A 68-59 with Meehira emerging as the top scorer while Sneha Khandelwal (13), Sameeksha Chandak (12) and Rajvi Maladhari (10) scoring timely baskets. For Nagpur-B Smruti Iyer (19), Namrata Desai (12) and Purvi Mahalle (11) played well.

For their title triumph, Nagpur-B won cash prize of Rs 51,000 while their senior counterparts were awarded Rs 35,000.

Meehira Dhote was named as the best player in the tournament. In the youth inter club tournament too Meehira was named as best player and was given a cash prize of Rs 5,000.

Later the prizes were distributed by union minister Nitin Gadkari. Convener of KKM Sandip Joshi, NDBA secretary Bhavesh Kuchanwar, Maha Basketball Association president Dhananjay Welukar, secretary Shatrughna Gokhale, Pranay Ghate and others were present.