Nagpur Blues drub Orange City Club 6-0

Blues had an upper hand over their rivals. In the 19th minute Amit opened the scoring and then they never looked back. In the 37th minute Sanket increased the lead 2-0.

The third goal for Nagpur Blues came thru Stenley Peter in the 43rd minute. Six minuts later Valarien Paul struck and made the equation 5-0. In the 55th minute, Harsh Labade found the net to seal the fate of opponents.

In another match, Nagpur Sporting blanked Young Boys 4-0. Thanks to Rizwan Ahmed who struck twice in the 5th and 27th minute. He was well supported by Krish (44th min) and Faizan Khan (50th min).

Rahul Club overcame City Police 1-0. After a change of ends, Aman Tamaskar scored the solitary goal in the 57th minute.

Krishna Gajbhiye, Gurmeet Singh Khokar and Sunil Samundre wee the guests of today's matches.

On Fridya, Ansari Football Academy will take on Rabbani at 2 pm. Young Muslim will play Green Flag at 3.30 pm.