Nagpur enter semis

Defending champion Nagpur district entered the semi-finals in Maharashtra State Under-19 Badminton Championship at Aurangabad on Thursday.

In the quarterfinal, Nagpur defeated Raigad 3-1. Nagpur had a shaky start as Amey Naktode lost the first single to Nishant Galande 10-21, 21-19 18-21 However, in the next single, Nehal Gosavi restored parity defeating Prakurti Sharma 21-19, 21-16. In the doubles, Sanvik Choudhary- Malhar Joshi duo got the better of Shalesh Singh and Nishant Galande 21-9, 21-16.

In the reverse doubles, Nehal and her partner Ananya Durugke elimiated Praniti Mahajan- Prakurti Sharma 21-19, 21-16.

Earlier in the morning session, Nagpur defeated Yavatmal 3-0.

Nagpur wlil play sem-final against Thane on Friday at 10 a.m. informs coach Kunal Dassrwar.