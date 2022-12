Nagpur girls enter QF

Nagpur girls enter quarterfinals after emerging as pool A toppers in the ongoing State Junior Basketball Tournament at Sangola in Solapur district

Today morning Nagpur girls beat Mumbai City 43-8 and defeated Mumbai Suburban 64-25 in the evening session. In the boys section, Nagpur lost to Aurangabad 40-44 in an interesting encounter.

Results

GIRLS: Nagpur (Dhara Phate 8, Swati Wankhede 7, Rajvi Maladhari 6, Meehira Dhote 6) bt Mumbai City (Afza Khan 4) 43-8 (9-6, 16-0, 12-0, 6-2); Nagpur (Swati Wankhede 16, Dhara Phate 13, Sameeksha Chandak 11, Sneha Khandelwal 6, Meehira Dhote 6, Gunjan Mantri 4, Krupaee Sharma 4, Rajvi Maladhari 3) bt Mumbai Suburban (Saee Deshmukh 7, Bhakti Lahamge 6) 64-25 (15-7, 14-4, 16-8, 19-6)

Boys: Aurangabad (Narendra Choudhary 25, Sanskar Lodha 9) bt Nagpur (Taaran Kakkad 9, Sarthak Dhuldhule 8) 44-40 (10-10, 10-9, 12-13, 12-8)