Nagpur girls win silver, boys bronze

In the girls final, Nagpur lost to Pune 12-35.Anandi Sonaane and Ashlesha Dabhadkar scored four baskets each for the winners. Earlier in the semi-final, Nagpur drubbed Thane 30-9. In the boys third place match, Nagpur overcame Mumbai City 45-29. thanks to captain Shreyash Bhosale who single-handedly scored 21 baskets.

Results

Girls (final): Pune (Reva Kulkarni 9, Kavya Peshkar 8) bt Nagpur (Anandi Sonawane 4, Ashlesha Dabhadkar 4) 35-12 (12-0, 8-4, 8-4, 7-4)

BOYS (Third Place): Nagpur (Shreyash Bhosale 21, Shresht Chandak 8, Gandharva Naik 8, Om Raut. 4) bt Mumbai City (Yadnesh 9) 45-24 (9-5, 10-12, 14-3, 12-4)

Girls (Semis): Nagpur (Anandi Sonawane 14, Kavyanjali Pal 6, Vidhi Gatlewar 5) bt Thane (Ritu Hivlekar 3) 30-9 (3-2, 9-2, 12-5, 6-0);

Boys (Semis): Pune (Kushagra Agrawal 9, Kayaan Jain 9) bt Nagpur (Om Raut 15, Shresht Chandak 10, Shreyash Bhosale 10) 58-53 (24-8, 13-16, 11-13, 10-16).