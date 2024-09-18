Nagpur Horror: 9-Year-Old Raped in Front of Younger Sister, Case Registered

A shocking incident occurred in Nagpur where a 9-year-old girl was raped by a man in her home while her parents were at work. The assault took place in front of her younger sister. The parents discovered the crime upon returning home. The accused gave the victim ₹20 to keep silent about the incident. Police have created a sketch based on the girls’ descriptions and are searching for the suspect.

The incident happened on Sunday around 4 p.m. in the Pardi area. The parents, who work as laborers, had left the two girls at home. The accused, a man aged 35-40, arrived on a motorcycle, called out for the father, and then entered the house when he realized only the girls were home. He assaulted the 9-year-old in front of her younger sister and then fled after giving the victim ₹20 to keep quiet.

The girls informed their parents upon their return, who then reported the incident to the Pardi police station. A medical examination confirmed the assault. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and a sketch of the suspect has been prepared based on the victim’s description. The search for the accused is ongoing.