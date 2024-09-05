Nagpur: Man Beats Elder Brother to Death for Scolding Wife; Arrested

A 25-year-old man allegedly beat his elder brother to death in Nagpur city of Maharashtra after he scolded the former's wife.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Hingna area of the city. Govind Chowkhe attacked his 36-year-old brother Kisan following a heated argument. The brothers and their families lived in the same house with their mother.

"The argument between the siblings broke out after Kisan reportedly scolded Govind's wife over a family matter. Angry with him, Govind hit Kisan on his chest and head multiple times, in which the latter was seriously injured. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead," an official of Hingna police station said.

The police initially registered a case of accidental death, but the post-mortem report on Wednesday specified that he died of injuries. As a result, the police interrogated Govind, who confessed that he committed the crime. He was then arrested, the official added.