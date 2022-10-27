Nagpur Marathon on Nov 27

Addressing media persons race director Mitesh Rambhia said the organiser are promoting 'Donate Organ Save Life' thru the marathon. Runners from across the country will experience an exciting course as they participate in the 5km Fun Walk/Jog/Run, 10km Endurance Run, 21km Orange City Run and the 42km Full Marathon Run. Rambhia said the Marathon has received an overwhelming response. Till now 2500 runners have already registered for the event.

As always participants from Police, Air Force, Army, Navy, CRPF, SRPF, Home Guards will be given free entry in the event. Also the winners of the 2019 edition of Nagpur Marathon and 2022 Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon will be given free registration.

Race Director, Mitesh Rambhia informed that they have been following this tradition right from the first edition of the Nagpur Marathon.

On November 26, expo will be organised at the same venue. All runners in the 10, 21 and 42kms category will be electronically Timed using RFID Timing Chip.

The last date of registration is November 11 and interested can log on to www.adventuresandyou.com