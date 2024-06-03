Nagpur: NDA Elated over Exit Polls, MVA Leaders Trash Them

Lokmat News Network Nagpur

All the exit polls aired on television channels on Saturday predicted a big victory for the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The polls have elated BJP and Mahayuti leaders. On the other hand Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders have trashed the polls claiming that the actual results would be completely different. The results will be announced on Tuesday June 4 and all parties are keeping their fingers crossed for the outcome of the elections. Notably, the elections were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 making this the most stretched polling exercise in recent times.

Raju Parwe, Shiv Sena candidate from Ramtek, said that exit polls were a reflection of the mood of people. "The people of the country had decided before the elections to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister again. However, NDA will get more seats than exit polls predict. We will cross 400 seats," he added. BJP MLC Pravin Datke said that exit polls mirrored the public sentiment and were more or less accurate. "The polls have predicted victory for Nitin Gadkari. Gadkari has been working for the people of Nagpur for years and hence he will win with a resounding margin. As for the national scenario, NDA will register a bumper victory," he added.

Also Read| World Bicycle Day: Cycling a Way Towards Sustainable, Safe and Healthy Life

On the other hand MVA leaders disbelieve the exit poll numbers saying that they were rigged by BJP. State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said that exit polls were nothing but entertainment polls and Modi's exit polls. "INDI Alliance has given a tough fight to BJP and we will win more than 295 seats," he further said. Anil Deshmukh, NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader and former minister, said that MVA would get more seats in Maharashtra than exit poll numbers suggest. "We will get more than 35 seats. BJP will suffer a big defeat in the state. Many results will be shocking," he added.