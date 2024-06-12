Nagpur: Protestors Burn Effigy of Deputy CM Fadnavis at Anti-Prepaid Meter Demonstration

Nagpur: A massive protest against pre-paid meters in the city was carried out on Wednesday. Protestors burnt an effigy of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Variety Chowk, demanding that the pre-paid meter be scrapped. As per the agitators, without consulting any section of society, the old electricity meters of consumers are being replaced, and pre-paid meters are being installed in an authoritarian manner. Through this, thousands of crores of rupees will be recovered from the pockets of the consumers.

Also Read | Maratha Reservation Row: MLA Rajendra Raut Mediates as Manoj Jarange Patil Continues Hunger Strike

In Nagpur, the Janakrosh Abhiyan is being conducted by the Citizen Struggle Committee against pre-paid electric meters. As part of the campaign, a protest was held at Variety Square against pre-paid meters. Members of the committee participated in the protest in large numbers. Loud slogans were raised against the state government. It also demanded the scrapping of pre-paid meters.

Police detained the protesters after some agitators burnt Fadnavis' effigy. Arun Vankar, Indrabhan Khinche, Prashant Nakhate, and others participated in the protest led by Naresh Nimje and Mukesh Masurkar.