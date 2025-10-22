Nagpur: Security Guard Arrested in Theft Attempt at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's PA's Bungalow

Police have arrested a security guard for allegedly trying to commit a theft at the bungalow of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's personal assistant (PA) in Nagpur city of Maharashtra. The accused was identified as 33-year-old Ratan Kartik Kasture.

As per the complaint lodged by Gadkari's PA Kaustubh Phaltankar, the incident took place on Monday night, October 20. Phaltankar's wife runs an office of lawyers on the ground floor of the bungalow.

The incident occurred at around 10.55 pm on Monday, when the accused Kasture, who was recently appointed as a security guard at the bungalow, allegedly entered the office on the ground floor and tried to open a drawer with the intention to steal, reported the news agency PTI.

When a worker at the house noticed it and alerted Phaltankar, the latter locked the office and called police. A case was registered under BNS section 305 (2) (theft in dwelling house) at Beltarodi police station.