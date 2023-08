Nagpur teams enter finals

While Nagpur-A Women outclassed Mumbai in a lop-sided semifinal 72-40, Nagpur-A men defeated Nagpur-B 67-51 in the men’s first semifinal.

In the women’s section, Nagpur utilised their height well to score easy baskets and register a thumping win. For the winners, Smruti Iyer (21), Purvi Mahalle (13), Devashree Ambegaonkar (12) and Krupaee Sharma (10) did the bulk of scoring.

Result (all semifinals)

WOMEN: Nagpur-A (Smruti Iyer 21, Purvi Mahalle 13, Devashree Ambegaonkar 12, Krupaee Sharma 10) bt Mumbai (Saraswati Devkar 18) 72-40 (18-10, 19-10, 19-14, 16-6)

MEN: Nagpur-A (Siddhesh Kulkarni 22) bt Nagpur-B (Harshal Maraotkar 12) 67-51 (18-19, 18-15, 19-7, 12-10)