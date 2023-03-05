Nagpur U-10 boys overall champion, Devang declared best athlete

In the Under-10 boys section, Devand Hirudkar of Navyug Vidyalaya bagged gold medals in 100 m running and long jump competitions. In 100 m race, he clocked 14.20 seconds to achieve first place. In the long jump, he jumped 3.89 metres to win gold.

In the Under-12 girls 60 m running event Ananya Mangar of BKCP School secured bronze medal with the timing of 8.60 seconds. In the same category, Soumya Nikode of Track Star Athletics Club too won bronze medal in 200 m race with the timing 28.60 seconds. In Under-10 girls 4x100 m relay, Nagpur finished second and won silver medal. The team was represented by Amolia Martin (Future Athletics Club), Swara Hiwase (DPS Lavha) , Pratyusha Wakade (HTKBC), Vaishali Kotpalliwar (BKC). Degang is being trained by Ashpaq Sheikh whereas Ananya is coached by Amit Thakkur and Soumya Ravindra Tong.

The NDAA officials have congratulated the Nagpur athletes for their outstanding performance and wished them best luck.