Nagpur village drowns due to heavy rain

Nagpur: Due to the heavy rains that have been going on for the last two days, the rivers in Nagpur rural have flooded. In this way, around five o'clock in the morning on Friday, disaster struck Junapani, a village of 70 people under Mangrul Gram Panchayat! The dam of the lake adjacent to the village burst causing chaos everywhere. As the water of the lake entered the village, the people of the village rushed to the hill to save their lives. However, the flood water caused a huge loss of food grains in 16 houses of the village. 13 hectares of agriculture in the village got submerged. Apart from this, 181 domestic animals have washed away.

The lake at Junapani overflowed due to heavy rains that fell after midnight on Thursday. The lake water entered the village after the dam burst between 5 am on Friday. While the villagers were sleeping, 181 domestic animals of the village were swept away. This includes 18 cows, 5 bulls, 71 goats, 1 calf, 86 chickens. Lake water entered 16 houses in the village. Apart from this, 13 hectares of cotton and tur crops were damaged in Shivara. Ashish Wankhede, the tehsildar of Nagpur Rural reached the old water as soon as he got the information about this incident. He reassured the villagers and assured them of help. The report of the damage in the village has been submitted to the administration by the board officers Sudhakar Rathod.



In the early hours of the morning, while sleeping, screams were heard due to the bursting of the lake dam. We ran towards the hill to save our lives. My five goats, four cows and six chickens have washed away in the lake water.

Ravindra Hansraj Uike, Villager

As the water of the lake entered the village at five in the morning, my two oxen and three goats were washed away in the flood. The government should help immediately. Even the grain of our house is soaked.