Nagpur: Woman Quits Airline Job After Years of Harassment by Married Man; Case Registered

A woman working with a reputed airline was forced to quit her job after a married man allegedly stalked and threatened her for years in a case of one-sided love. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Kalamna police station. Police have registered a case against the accused. The accused has been identified as Veersingh Amarsingh Verma, a resident of Dhammadip Nagar. The woman had been working as a cabin crew member with a leading airline for the past few years. In 2019, she became acquainted with Veersingh, who was a relative of a local youth near her residence. He had sent her a friend request on Facebook, which she accepted on the recommendation of the mutual contact.

Veersingh got married in 2021. Despite being married, he continued to pressure the woman to speak with him and meet him in person. He allegedly threatened to spread false claims about her having a love affair if she refused to talk to him.

In August 2024, he reportedly tried to pressure her into a romantic relationship. In September 2024, the woman moved to Telangana for work. Veersingh followed her there and continued to harass her. He forced her to meet him and issued threats even in Telangana.

Frightened by his actions, the woman returned to Nagpur a month ago. Under severe stress, she resigned from her job two weeks ago. When she could no longer bear the harassment, she informed her family. Her family members tried to confront Veersingh at his residence, but he was not home. Later, he allegedly called the woman and abused both her and her family members over the phone.

The woman then filed a complaint at Kalamna police station. Police have registered a case against Veersingh.

Claimed Political Links and Issued Death Threats

While abusing the woman on the phone, Veersingh allegedly claimed that no one could harm him because he had connections at high levels. He said he was a member of the Bajrang Dal and could do anything he wanted to her. He also said that not even the police could take action against him. He reportedly issued death threats to the woman and her family.

The woman, once a promising professional, was forced to give up her career due to ongoing harassment.