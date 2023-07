Nagraj, Prajakta race to glory

In above 35 caterory, Pramod Urkude and Shobha Yadav triumphed in the men's and women's section. Madhura Pahade emerged winner in 2000 m Under-16 girls section whereas in the boys seciton, Kartik Chauhan trimphed.In the Under-18 3000 m race, Anjali Madavi emerged winners.

Athletics results

5000 m men's : Nagraj Khursane 14.36.6, Gourav Khodadkar 15.00.4, Akshay Wankhede 15.37.9

5000 m: Prajakta Malkhede 19.17.5, Pooja Panchbudhe 20.01.1, Jayashri Boerkar 20.1.08

Above 35 men 5000 m: Pramod Urkude 18.13.1, Sunil Kodan 18.49.7, Nivrutti Babhare 19.09.4

Above 35 women 5000 m: Shobha Yadav 26.03.8, Savita Sahare 31.29.2

2000 m U-16 girls: Madhura Pahade 7.07.6, Rita Tarare 7.14.1, Vanita Pungati 7.16.6

2000 m U-16 boys: Kartik Chouhan 6.09.6, Madhav Gupta 6.18.9, Abhishek Bhavne 6.21.3

3000 m U-18 girls: Anjali Madavi (11.57,9), Trupti Patle (12.00.2), Laxmi Pungati (12.07.0).

Kabaddi: Shri Sai KM eams advance

In Vidarbha-levle kabaddi championship during KKM, Shri Sai Krida Mandla men and women made winning start.

While men defeated Vidyarthi Yuvak Krida Mandal Durgbanagar 16-15 by one point, women got the better of Maratha Kancer's Katol 39-22 by huge margin of 17 points.

In other matches in the men's category, Vidarbha Krida Mandal defeated Shri Sai Krida Mandal Ramtek 39-12. Maratha Lancers, Wanadongri downed Jaihind Krida Mandal 30-11.

In the women seciton, Suvarnayug Krida Mandla Yavatmal defeated Vidyarthi Yuvak Krisa Mandal Durganagar 25-18. Saptrang Krida Mandal Nagpur recorded close 24-22 victory over Triratna Krida Mandal.