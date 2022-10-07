Naidu clears BCCI match referee's exam

Overall, Alind secured 84% marks and was placed 5th among 48 candidates who appeared for the course and examination. The BCCI will induct only top 14 into their panel of match referees.

Alind, who made his Ranji Trophy debut against Uttar Pradesh at the age of 16 in 1999/2000, made a splendid 118 in the second innings. In all he featured in 48 First-Class matches in a career spanning 12 years (1999/00 to 2010/11), scoring 2514 runs at an average of 32.23, registering 3 centuries and 14 half-centuries. He also claimed 46 wickets with his off-breaks.

Alind Naidu also represented the VCA with distinction in shorter formats of the game. He played in 37 Vijay Hazare Trophy (one-day) matches and 14 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) games during the same period. Alind is also a junior (U-19) international, having played 4 ‘Test’ matches and 3 one-dayers against England colts in 2001.The president and secretary of Vidarbha Cricket Association have congratulated Alind Naidu on his success.