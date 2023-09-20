Naidu nominated as handball selector

Indian Team is participating under the banner of Golden Eagle Bharat under the aegis of Handball Association of India. It is one of the 6 six franchise which participated in the PHL held in Jaipur in June 23.

It is pertinent to note here that first edition of PHL was a grand success with 58.8 millions viewers watched it on the social media and over 40 millions on television. As a follow up programme for the agreement between AHF and HAI with PHL authority that, PHL has been included as regular AHF calender event by IHF and AHF. Also six franchise will be given foreign exposure on rotation basis in such International tournaments. Garvit Gujrat Franchise is Owned by me under the Co. Garvit Sports Private Ltd . Naidu is also president of Nagpur District Handball Association, Nagpur and senior vice-president of Maharashtra State Handball Association.