Nair creates world record as Vidarbha drub UP by 8 wickets

Karun Nair rewrote the world record for most List A runs without being dismissed. Karun went past the record set by former New Zealand all-rounder James Franklin in 2010 — 527 runs. The right-hander was eventually dismissed for 112 as his tally got stopped at 542 runs, setting a new mark.

Other prominent names in the list are: Joshua van Heerden (512), Fakhar Zaman (455) and Taufeeq Umar (422).

It was Karun's fourth hundred, third on the trot, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy,

The fabulous win was Vidarbha’s fifth in a row and confirmed their position at the top of Group D with 20 points and are likely to go through to the knockouts as group toppers. They have one match remaining in league phase.

Nair’s red-hot form brought him his fourth century in five matches. But it was young Yash Rathod who stole the show with a brilliant unbeaten 138 off 140 balls with 15 fours and a six. He was named the Player of the Match.

Chasing UP’s challenging score, Vidarbha got off to a fluent start with openers Rathod and Dhruv Shorey (36) adding 63 in 69 balls. Nair who is the leading scorer in this tournament, displayed sizzling form and combined with Rathod to decimate UP’s bowling. Their 228-run partnership came in 206 balls. When Nair was finally dismissed for the first time in this edition of the tournament, Vidarbha only needed 17 runs for victory.

Jitesh Sharma came in and smacked 19 runs off just seven deliveries to see his team home. He finished the game with a six off Atal Rai.

Earlier, Sameer Rizvi made an 82-ball 105 with seven sixes to help UP post a formidable target. Nichiket Bhute was Vidarbha’s most successful bowler with figures of 4/65.

BRIEF SCORES

Uttar Pradesh 307/8 in 50 overs (Sameer Rizvi 105, Madhav Kaushik 41, Priyam Garg 34, Shivam Mavi 33; Nachiket Bhute 4/65, Darshan Nalkande 2/61)

Vidarbha 313/2 in 47.2 overs (Dhruv Shorey 36, Yash Rathod 138 not out, Karun Nair 112)

Result: Vidarbha won by 8 wickets