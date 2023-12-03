Nair ton in vain as Hyd win thru VJD method

Although Vidarbha suffered defeat they are on top of in group 'B'' with 20 points in six matches. Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Services have 16 points to their credit. Therefore, the last league match for all the four top teams will be very crucial to qualify for the knockout.s

Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field first. Vidarbha scored a good total of 286 for nine in 50 overs. Openers captain Atharva Taide (44, 54b, 7x4) and the centurion of the previous match Dhruv Shorey (83, 99b, 7x4) gave the flying start to Vidarbha by making 91 run partnership for the opening wicket. When Taide was six run short of half-century, Rohit Rayudu dismissed him. Aman Mokhade contributed just five before he was bowled by Tanmay Tyagrajan. Then Karun Nair and Shorey dominated the rival bowlers and rotating the strike and punishing the poor deliveries. They developed 89 run partnership for the third wicket before Shorey was stumped by Pragyan Reddy off Nitin Sai Yadav with 193 runs on board. After his departure, other batsmen Shubham Dubey (20), Nachiket Bhute (8 not out) played around Nair who scored well deserved century and remained unbeaten.

For Hyderabad. Kartikeya Kak and N Nitin Sai Yadav claimed two wickets each.

In reply, Hyderabad made 159 for just one wicket when rain stopped the play. On the basis of VJD method they were declared winners.

Tanmay Agrawal (77, 77 b, 7x4, 2x6) and captain Rahul Singh Gahlaut (62, 80b, 4x4 2x8) made unbroken partnership of 126 for the second wicket.

Brief scores

Vidarbha: 286/8 in 50 overs (Karun Nair 102*, Dhruv Shorey 83, Atharva Taide 44, Kartikeya Kak 2 for 52, N Nitin Sai Yadav 2 for 50)

Hyderabad: 159 for 1 in 29 overs (Tanmay Agrawal 77*, Rahul Singh Gahlaut 62*, Umesh Yadav 1 for 22)

Result: Hyderabad won by 30 runs (VJD) method)