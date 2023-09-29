Natekar State sr badminton tourney from today

According to a press release the tournament will be organised at Dhanwate National College, Congress Nagar and Divisional Sports Complex, Koradi Road, Mankapur. Total five events including men's singles, women'ssingles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles will be orgnaised.

The team championship will be organised at Dhanwate National College, Congress Nagar

from September 30 to October 1. The individual championship is slated to be organised at Divisional Sports Complex from October 2 to October 5. For team championship 24 districts of Maharashtra have confirmed their participation. The individual evens have attracted 505 entries. team for the championship.

The star players those will vie for the top honours include Rohan Gurbani, Varun Kapur, Gandhar Nawale, Sankalp Gurala, Arya Bhivpatki, Purva Barve, Darshan Pujari, Shruti Mundada, Deep Rambiya, Akshay Shetty, Nehal Gosavi, Ajinkya Patarkar, Akshaya Warang, Pratik Ranade

and Subhankar Dey

Uday Sane (Pune) will be chief referee and he will be assisted by Viswas Deswandikar (Pune),

Aniruddha Joshi (Pune) and Milind Deshmukh (Aurangabad). MSBA senior vice president and NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar is tournament secretary.

Dist teams announced

Nagpur teams have been a=declared to participate in the said tournament. The performance of the players in the same as well as their performance at various tournaments at higher levels are considered for the selection of district teams or the Inter-District Team and

state Badminton Championships.

Men's team:Rohan Gurbani, Sankalp Gurala, Ajinkya Patarkar, Ojas Gedam, Gaurav Rege, Hriday Deshmukh, Gandhar Nawale and Dewansh Jena,

Women's team:Nehal Gosavi, Krisha Soni, Shourya Madavi, Pinak Rokade and Kripi Sajwan.

Team Coach: Kiran Makode, Manager: Gurdeep Singh Arora