National meet on 'Sports Psychology' on March 27, 28

Dr Mehere further said, " The aim of the conference is to bring together Academicians Medical Practioners, Physical Educationalist, Coaches, Trainers, Scientists, Psychologist with research interest in the field of Sports Psychology. In addition, it will also provide an opportunity to the delegates to share in detail pertaining to future challenges in sports psychology in the emerging world of sports."

The conference will be formally inaugurated on at 10 am by former Olympian and CEO Tata Sports Academy, Rachi Harbhajan Singh.

The Key Note Address will be delivered by ASPASP member Prof. Jolly Roy, Secretary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti Sudhir Fulzele, principal Dr. BA Mehere, patron of SPAI Dr. M.L. Kamlesh, president Prof. D.K. Dureha, secretary Prof. Anuradha Solanky will be the

guests of honour. Prof. Lalit Sharma, Lt. Col. Arvind Jha, Prof. D. Shaw, Dr. R. Anil will be

the resource persons. President of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti, Bhadant Arya Nagarjun Shurei Sasai, Nagpur will preside over the function.

The concluding function will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in which former principal of IDCPE Dr Anil Karwande will be the chief guest, while Prof. DK Dureha, Prof. Avinash Sidhu, will be the guests of honour. Prof. M.L. Kamlesh will preside over the function.

Vice principal Dr Arvind Joshi, Dr Deepak Borkar, Prof. KunalPatil, ShauileshRaulkar, Prasanna Mul and others were present at the press conference.