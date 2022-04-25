NCA off to a winning start

Batting first DACSA scored 115 all out in 12.4 overs. Gaurav Dhoble top scored with 49. For NCA, Tanmay Kale claimed a five-wicket haul conceding 13 runs while Virendra Patel for three for 19.

In reply, NCA achieved the target losing just two wickets in 92 overs. Thanks to Updesh Rajput who hammered 60 in 26 balls. He was well supported by Avesh Sheikh (31). Kale was declared man-of-the-match.

In other matches, Reshimbagh Gymkhana recorded two-wicket victory over City Gymkhana. Mujumdar Cricket Academy drubbed Sahah Cricket Academy by seven wickets. In another match, MS Dhoni Academy downed Ruby Sporting Club by six wicke.ts.

Earlier former Ranji cricketer and current Bangladeshh Cricket Board (BCB) curator Pravin Hingnikar inaugurated the tournament. President of Nagpur Shikshan Mandal Mohit Shah, secretary Dr Harsih Rathi, principal of SB City College Dr Sujit Mehtre were also present on the occasion. Prof Kalpana Mishra conducted the proceedings while Dr Sannjay Choudhary proposed a vote of thanks.