NDFA super div league from tomorrow

Nagpur, Feb 19

After the successful conduction of the Elite Division Football Tournament, Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) is all set to organise its JSW Super Division League from February 21 at Dr Ambedkar Stadium, Suyog Nagar.

According to a press release issued here in all ten teams are participating in the tournament and they have been divided into two groups. Group 'A' includes SE Railway, Eagle Sporting, Eleve Star, Rahul Brothers and Taj Sporting.

Group 'B' consists SRPF, IFC Chankapur, DSA Central Railway, AGRC and Nagpur City.

Top three from each group will qualify for the Super Six stage. The last teams from each group will play the relegation final.All the matches will be played by following the government's Covid protocol, informs, NDFA joint secretary Abid Khan.